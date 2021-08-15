Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 1,134.6% in July

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 1,134.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,085,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

