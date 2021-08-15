JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.