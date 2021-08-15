JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21). Approximately 219,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 533,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

The company has a market cap of £201.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,076.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.79%.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.