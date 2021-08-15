JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.