Jupiter Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.