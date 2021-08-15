Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives £100.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,977.50 ($130.36).

Several research analysts recently commented on JET shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,180 ($80.74). The stock had a trading volume of 168,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,398.72. The company has a market capitalization of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of -67.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.