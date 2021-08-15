Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

