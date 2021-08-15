KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $79,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $15,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 3,090,768 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

