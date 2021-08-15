Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $879.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

