Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

