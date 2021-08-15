Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €12.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €12.53 ($14.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.87. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

