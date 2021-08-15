Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.71 ($80.84).

ETR:LXS opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.95. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

