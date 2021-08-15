Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in July

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KDOZF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. Kidoz has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $73.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of -0.73.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

