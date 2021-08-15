Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.48 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

