Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

