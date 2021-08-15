Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

