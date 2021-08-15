Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

