Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 932 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

