Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €30.80 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €30.80 ($36.24) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.