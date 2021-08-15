Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

