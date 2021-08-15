Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

