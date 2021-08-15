Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 633.3% in July

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 1,095,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,761. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.