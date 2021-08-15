Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 633.3% in July

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 1,095,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,761. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
