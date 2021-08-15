K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.89 ($12.81).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €12.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.