K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.89 ($12.81).

SDF stock opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

