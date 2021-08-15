KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

KT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. KT has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts expect that KT will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth about $26,328,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

