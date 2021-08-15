Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $712.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.28. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

