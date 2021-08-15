Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $$9.20 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.