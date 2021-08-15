Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,968 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $2,470,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at $4,885,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.