Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.36 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPI traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,112. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

