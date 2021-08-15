Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$74.25

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$74.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.48. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$53.27 and a 12-month high of C$71.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

