LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $26.23 million and $1.64 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

