Ledyard National Bank Has $372,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.