Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.