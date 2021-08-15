Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

