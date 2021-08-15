Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

