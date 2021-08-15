Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

