Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 403,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,105. The company has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.