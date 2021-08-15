LinkEye Trading Down 4% This Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $685,163.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

