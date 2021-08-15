Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Review

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liquidia alerts:

22.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Liquidia.

Volatility & Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 186.81 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.51 SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.52 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -13.99

SI-BONE has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Liquidia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.