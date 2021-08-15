Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

