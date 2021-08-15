Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 447,882 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquidmetal Technologies stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 691,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Liquidmetal Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

