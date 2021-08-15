Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $178.67 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $178.67 or 0.00388897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

