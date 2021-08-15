Litecoin Plus Hits 1-Day Volume of $71.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $197,911.77 and $71.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.01 or 0.99958503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00033067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

