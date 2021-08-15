Litecoin Price Up 26% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $184.91 or 0.00389096 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.34 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

