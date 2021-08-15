Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 7.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.63. 667,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,436,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 98.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

