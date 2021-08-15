Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIVC stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,407. Live Current Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

