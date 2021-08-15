LOCGame Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 146.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00155377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.95 or 0.99908267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.38 or 0.00875211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.05 or 0.06946150 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 34,655,746 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

