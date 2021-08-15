London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given New £103 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,930 ($103.61) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £40.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,757.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

