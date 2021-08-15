LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.85.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

