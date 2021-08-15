Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $163,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

